Cryptocurrencies

Dallas Mavericks to Accept Dogecoin for Tickets, Merchandise

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Dogecoin (DOGE), the Shiba Inu-represented cryptocurrency, is heading to the National Basketball Association.

  • The Dallas Mavericks, will soon be accepting the meme-based cryptocurrency as part of an agreement with crypto payment services provider BitPay, which is rolling out the coin as a payment option for merchants and consumers.
  • The Mavs are no stranger to crypto, having accepted bitcoin as a method of payment for almost two years.
  • “The Mavericks have decided to accept Dogecoin as payment for Mavs tickets and merchandise for one very important, earth shattering reason, because we can!” Mark Cuban, the team’s billionaire owner, barked in a press release.
  • It’s not Cuban’s first DOGE show. Early last month, Cuban tweeted he’d bought some DOGE for his son to teach him about the markets.
  • “For those of you who would like to learn more about Dogecoin we strongly encourage you to talk to your teenagers who are on TikTok and ask them about it. They will be able to explain it all to you,” Cuban said.
  • That BitPay, the largest provider of crypto payment services in the world, is now offering it as a form of payment continues the remarkable recent rise of DOGE, which had basically played dead for all of 2020, trading at times for less than half a cent.
  • In just a few short months, however, the meme-based crypto has gone from mutt to best in show.
  • The interest in the cryptocurrency began when people ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Snoop Dogg adopted DOGE as a pet cause.
  • Soon the coin captured the imagination of the crypto-buying public and occasionally has surpassed vastly larger bitcoin as the most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter.
  • Year to date, DOGE has risen about 1,000%, trading about five cents at press time and now has a market cap of more than $6 billion. Earlier in the year, it was above $10 billion.
  • Overall, it’s been quite the tale and judging by the day’s BitPay news, DOGE still may have a ways to run.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    9 hours ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular