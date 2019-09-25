US Markets

Dallas Fed's Kaplan says global economy "fragile" but U.S. will "skate through"

The world economy is going through a "fragile" period, but odds of a U.S. recession over the next year remain "relatively low," Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

"Global growth is decelerating ... We are in this tenuous period," Kaplan said. But the United States "can skate through this" without a downturn, Kaplan said, noting that consumption remains strong and households are benefiting from low unemployment.

