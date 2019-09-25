Dallas Fed's Kaplan says global economy "fragile" but U.S. will "skate through"

DALLAS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The world economy is going through a "fragile" period, but odds of a U.S. recession over the next year remain "relatively low," Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

"Global growth is decelerating ... We are in this tenuous period," Kaplan said. But the United States "can skate through this" without a downturn, Kaplan said, noting that consumption remains strong and households are benefiting from low unemployment.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Cynthia Osterman)

