Dalipal Holdings Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Dalipal Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly passed by shareholders at their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024. Key approvals included the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and the granting of mandates for share dealings. The unanimous support for these resolutions reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

