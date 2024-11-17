Dalipal Holdings Expands in Middle East with New Project

Dalipal Holdings Limited (HK:1921) has released an update.
Dalipal Holdings Limited is advancing its Middle East Development Strategy with a new project in Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Energy Park. Partnering with China’s CERI, the company will invest $600 million in the first construction phase to create a production capacity of 300,000 tons per year, focusing on OCTG and hydrogen transmission pipes for international markets.
