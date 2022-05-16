Dalio, Grantham, Simons, and Soros All Hold TE Connectivity

When hedge fund manager "titans" think alike, investors are wise to pay attention. At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 4,897 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) was held by 4 of the particular managers we have flagged as "titans" most widely followed by investors. It is not every day we see this many notable hedge fund managers thinking alike, so we wanted to take a closer look.

Before we continue, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TEL positions for each of the titans that reported holding some amount of TEL at 03/31/2022:

In terms of shares owned, we count 1 of the identified titans above having increased existing TEL positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 1 having decreased their position and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular hedge funds of interest, we tallied up the TEL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TEL at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,897 we looked at). We then compared that number to the sum total of TEL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TEL. We found that between these two periods, hedge funds reduced their holdings by 7,401,023 shares in the aggregate, from 157,436,494 down to 150,035,471 for a share count decline of approximately -4.70%. The overall top three hedge funds holding TEL on 03/31/2022 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL).

