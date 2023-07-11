Dalian Wanda says unit repays $219 mln in onshore notes

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group, China's largest commercial property developer, said its property management arm has repaid onshore notes worth 1.575 billion yuan ($218.80 million) due on Monday.

A company official on Tuesday confirmed local media reports that Dalian Wanda Commercial Management wired the money for the repayment on Friday.

The market is increasingly concerned about Dalian Wanda's liquidity amid uncertainty over the timing of a Hong Kong IPO for its Zhuhai Wanda unit, repayment stress, ratings downgrades and share freezes.

Wanda Commercial has more bond repayments coming due this month, including a dollar bond CN210065806= worth $400 million on July 23 and another onshore note CN102001427= worth 558 million yuan on July 29.

Moody's downgraded Wanda Commercial last week to B1 from Ba2, with a negative rating outlook.

The ratings agency said that while the firm's liquidity remained adequate, its liquidity buffer had declined in the second quarter and would continue to narrow if Wanda Commercial is not able to raise sufficient new funding.

Moody's said Wanda Commercial has around 6.7 billion yuan in maturing and puttable onshore bonds as well as $1 billion in offshore bonds due through June 2024.

A court in Guangdong province last week ordered the freezing of 5.1 billion yuan worth of shares in Wanda Commercial for three years until July 3, 2026.

($1 = 7.2001 yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

