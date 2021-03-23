Dalian Wanda Commercial withdraws application for China IPO

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Management said on Wednesday it has decided to withdraw an application for a China initial public offering (IPO).

Based on strategic considerations, the company will restructure its assets in areas including commercial operation, technology and data, and will seek a listing in either domestic or overseas market as soon as possible, it said in a statement.

