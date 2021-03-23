Dalian Wanda Commercial withdraws application for China IPO

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Bobby Yip / Reuters

Dalian Wanda Commercial Management said on Wednesday it has decided to withdraw an application for a China initial public offering (IPO).

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Management said on Wednesday it has decided to withdraw an application for a China initial public offering (IPO).

Based on strategic considerations, the company will restructure its assets in areas including commercial operation, technology and data, and will seek a listing in either domestic or overseas market as soon as possible, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More