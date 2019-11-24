Dalian Wanda Commercial considers 3yr US$ bond

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (IFR) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is considering an offering of benchmark Reg S three-year US dollar senior guaranteed bonds, according to an update sent to investors.

The Chinese real estate company is holding investor meetings in Hong Kong and a global investor call, starting today. The roadshow will end tomorrow.

The bonds will be issued by wholly owned subsidiary Wanda Properties Overseas and guaranteed by Wanda Commercial Properties (Hong Kong), Wanda Real Estate Investments and Wanda Commercial Properties Overseas. The notes will also have the benefit of a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking provided by Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group.

The bonds have expected ratings of Ba3/BB+ (Moody’s/Fitch).

Proceeds will be used mainly for debt refinancing.

Credit Suisse, HSBC and Bank of China are joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

