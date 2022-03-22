Dalian steelmaking raw materials down as China COVID cases dent demand

Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Prices for steelmaking ingredients on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped on Tuesday as the latest control measures due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases hurt transportation and production levels at mills and also dampened demand.

"Affected by the pandemic situation, downstream demand has been subdued, while the disrupted transportation has together led to increasing inventory at coking plants," analysts with GF Futures wrote in a note.

Coke inventories at 230 coking plants stood at 11.5 million tonnes last week, up 1.1% from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

As profit margins at steel mills are relatively low, GF Futures added there's possibility for coke producers to cut prices.

The most-active coke futures on the Dalian bourse DCJcv1 for May delivery were down 3.2% to 3,509 yuan ($551.63) a tonne at close. Coking coal prices DJMcv1 dropped 3.1% to 2,922 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange DCIOcv1 ended down 3.6% to 799 yuan a tonne.

Portside iron ore stocks in China had been falling for four straight weeks to 155.8 million tonnes, as of March 20, according to Mysteel.

However, Haitong analysts warned that policy risks are not eliminated yet as overall iron ore inventory still at high levels.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were traded within a tight range. Steel rebar SRBcv1, used for construction materials, inched 0.2% lower to 4,918 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, rose 0.6% to 5,163 yuan per tonne.

Stainless steel prices SHSScv1 for April delivery declined 1.1% to 19,810 yuan a tonne.

A cabinet meeting chaired by China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the country would maintain stable operation in the capital market and give around 1 trillion yuan in tax rebates to domestic small firms to shore up economy.

($1 = 6.3612 Chinese yuan)

