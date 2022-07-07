Dalian iron ore up on China stimulus hopes, but COVID concerns drag on Singapore

By Enrico Dela Cruz and Sonali Paul

July 8 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore prices jumped on Friday, underpinned by renewed hopes for additional infrastructure spending by China, but futures in Singapore slipped on demand worries due to COVID-19 lockdowns in the world top steel producer.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 4.2% to 782 yuan ($116.72) a tonne, its highest since July 1.

On the Singapore Exchange, however, the steelmaking ingredient's front-month August contract SZZFQ2 was down 0.7% at $112.80 a tonne, as of 0244 GMT, set to post its fourth weekly loss in five weeks.

In the spot market, iron ore prices were also set for weekly declines, with the benchmark 62%-grade material bound for China having been assessed by SteelHome consultancy at $114 a tonne on Thursday, down 3% from last week. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

China's Ministry of Finance was considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year to boost infrastructure funding aimed at supporting the struggling domestic economy, Bloomberg News reported.

China has started a slow recovery from the fallout of lockdowns since the second quarter, but Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Thursday that more efforts were needed to shore up the economy as headwinds to growth persist.

"It's unlikely that a recovery in property sales and property construction will be meaningful so long as lockdowns and restrictions remain a real risk," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia commodity analyst Vivek Dhar.

"A meaningful relaxation of China's COVID‑zero policy... could be the catalyst for a significant increase in China's commodity demand," he said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.4%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 2.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 dropped 1.3%, but coke DCJcv1 gained 0.6%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

