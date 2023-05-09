Dalian iron ore up on China stimulus bets; SGX price retreats

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 9 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday on hopes of additional policy support for China's economy, but the challenging outlook for the world's top steel producer weighed on the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark price in Singapore.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 1.3% higher at 714 yuan ($103.30) a tonne. It earlier touched 727.50 yuan, its highest since April 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, however, iron ore's benchmark June contract SZZFM3 was down 3.4% at $101.90 a tonne, as of 0703 GMT, following a 7% intraday gain on Monday.

The Dalian and SGX benchmarks veering in opposite directions mirrored traders' mixed sentiments, with some betting on fresh stimulus to support China's economy, while others were focused on a patchy recovery despite the lifting of tough COVID restrictions.

The data also showed China's iron ore imports dropped 9.8% in April from the month before, but rose 5.1% from April last year as buyers anticipated strong demand during the peak spring construction season, though it turned out otherwise.

"We expect commodity markets to remain reactive to any signs of policy support. That should keep iron ore prices volatile in the short term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Monday's iron ore gains came amid speculation about new rules governing state-owned enterprises' bond issuances, and as China's housing regulator ordered real estate brokers to reduce transaction and leasing service fees to support the property sector.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.6%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.1%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 edged down 0.2%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange were up 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

