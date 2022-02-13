Dalian iron ore tumbles as China scrambles to cool price rally

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures slumped on Monday, after last week's rally that sent the steelmaking ingredient to its highest in more than five months, as traders worried about warnings from the country's regulators against recent unusual price moves.

Apart from the warnings, China's Dalian Commodity Exchange has announced an increase in the transaction fee for iron ore futures contracts for February to May deliveries in an apparent move to cool down the rally.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for May delivery DCIOcv1 fell as much as 8.6% to 761.50 yuan ($119.73) a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month March contract SZZFH2 shed as much as 3.6% to $144.45 a tonne.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on Friday said teams would be dispatched to the commodity exchange and major ports to look into iron ore inventories and trading in spot and futures markets.

It also warned information providers against fabricating prices amid a rapid rise over the past five weeks.

The 18% surge in Dalian iron ore prices last month followed predictions by analysts and traders about Chinese demand picking up when steel production restrictions are lifted after the Beijing Winter Olympics this month, as well as supported by economic stimulus measures.

Spot prices in China have rallied more than 20% this year, trading above $150 a tonne. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Warnings by major miners of labour shortages in Australia had added fuel to the price rally.

"We are entering what might be an incredibly volatile period for iron ore, given that the bull narrative is pushing the market higher while it is intermittently pegged back by Chinese government rhetoric," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 both dropped 2.3%, but stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 2.9%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 gained 0.7% and coke DCJcv1 climbed 0.5%.

