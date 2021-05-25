Dalian iron ore subdued as China vows to strengthen price controls

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark Dalian iron ore and Shanghai steel futures edged lower in volatile trade on Tuesday, as China's warning against hoarding and speculation kept market participants on the edge.

After saying it would not tolerate collusion and speculation in commodities markets as it sought to cool a blistering rally in prices, top metals consumer China vowed to strengthen price controls of key materials over the next five years, including iron ore.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended 0.1% lower at 1,058 yuan ($165.18) a tonne.

The most-liquid June contract for the steelmaking ingredient on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM1 rose 1% to $184.35 a tonne by 0719 GMT.

Dalian iron ore dropped to its weakest in nearly six weeks on Monday, while the most-active SGX contract hit a four-week low, after Chinese government watchdogs warned industrial metals companies to maintain "normal market order".

Chinese market regulators have also enforced more stringent trading limits for iron ore and steel products on the Dalian and Shanghai commodity exchanges.

Spot iron ore prices in top steel producer China have also dropped, with the benchmark 62% grade trading at $192.50 a tonne on Monday, down 17% from last week's record $232.50, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"Increased commodity futures market oversight by Chinese government agencies should keep a lid on further speculative rallies for the time being," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipped 0.6%.

"The advent of the monsoon season in China's south and scorching temperatures in the north may temper construction activity and associated steel consumption over the next few months," Widnell said.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 shed 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 3.6%, while coke advanced DCJcv1 1% amid strong demand.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Uttaresh.V)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

