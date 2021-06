Dalian iron ore soars 5.9% on China demand, supply risks

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 11 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures jumped on Friday to their highest in more than three weeks as a rebound in steel inventory in top producer China suggested that demand for the raw material remained brisk.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 5.9% higher at 1,247 yuan ($195.19) a tonne, after touching its highest since May 19 at 1,248 yuan, and was set for a second consecutive weekly rise.

Iron ore's gains on the Singapore Exchange were muted, with the July contract SZZFN1 rising 0.8% to $209.80 a tonne by 0705 GMT, after earlier hitting $214, the highest since May 13.

"Iron ore futures extended gains as sentiment remained buoyed by signs of strong demand in China," said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

Stocks at 184 Chinese steel mills covered by Mysteel consultancy's weekly survey stood at 6.04 million tonnes as of Wednesday, up 2.7% from last week partly due to increased output, it said.

Concerns over tight global iron ore supply also supported prices, with seaborne cargoes and portside materials in China trading at the highest since May 19 above $200 a tonne. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

China's iron ore port inventory hit a four-month low last week, while weekly shipment arrivals fell.

Adding to supply concerns, Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA halted production at two mines and decommissioned a dam over safety concerns.

"This could further delay the recovery in iron ore output in Brazil," Hynes said.

The rally in China's ferrous materials complex resumed despite the government reiterating its resolve to rein in commodity inflation and vowing to step up price monitoring and market supervision.

Heavy speculation helped drive prices to record peaks last month.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 3.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 advanced 3.1%.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 4.5% amid low stocks in China.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 climbed 5.5%, while coke DCJcv1 jumped 4.1%.

($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan renminbi)

