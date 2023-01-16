Dalian iron ore slips over renewed demand concerns after China economic data

By Matthew Chye

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures slipped on Tuesday, as despite beating expectations, weak economic data from top steel producer China dented demand sentiment.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell 1.3% to 835.0 yuan ($123.81) a tonne as of 0215 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark February iron ore SZZFG3 was up 0.4% at $119.85 a tonne.

China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy.

The top steel producer produced 77.89 million tonnes of crude steel in December, rising 4.5% month-on-month, although down 9.8 % for the year.

The country's property investment fell 10.0% year-on-year in 2022, the first decline since records began in 1999, compared with a decline of 9.8% in the first 11 months of the year.

Noting further comments from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which given iron ore still managed to rally over 6% since their previous comments, it is perhaps not surprising that the NDRC is making further moves to cap prices, according to a note from commodities broker Marex.

Asia shares mostly slipped after Beijing released weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investors' expectations for a strong China rebound remained strong even as the global economy edges closer to recession. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 inched 0.02% higher, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged up 0.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 rose 0.3%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 inched 0.03% higher and coke DCJcv1 rose 1.6%.

($1 = 6.7444 yuan)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye)

