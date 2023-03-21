Dalian iron ore slides further on concerns of government intervention

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended losses on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over further government intervention in the market following the latest warning from China on speculative activity in the market and ongoing production curbs.

The most-traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)DCIOcv1 was 0.95% lower at 890.5 yuan($129.41) a tonne as of 0203 GMT, following a 2.48% drop the previous day.

"The main factors that weighed on (iron ore) prices are the environmental protection-induced production curbs among steel mills (in northern China) and uncertainties stemming from policy control in response to high prices," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Northern China's Handan and Tangshan cities, two major steel-making hubs, implemented level-2 emergency responses on March 17 and March 20, respectively, following a forecast of heavy air pollution in the coming days.

Other steel-making ingredients, such as coking coal and coke, also posted further losses with the former DJMcv1 dipping 0.7% and the latter DCJcv1 falling 0.54%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ3, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.4% to $126 a tonne.

"The fluctuation (in iron ore prices) indicates that the market is seeking a clear direction amid mixed factors at the moment," said Yu Chen, a Shanghai-based senior iron ore analyst at consultancy Mysteel.

Steel prices continued their downtrend but demonstrated some resiliency. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 0.35% to 4,218 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.3%, wire rod SWRcv1 edged down 0.02% and stainless steel SHSScv1 was flat.

"Construction steel production has picked up partly on the stimulus of improved steel margins and the corresponding destocking pace has also increased. And it's worth observing the sustainability of steel consumption as well as the growing pace in the supply side (of steel products)," analysts at Huatai Futures added in the note.

($1 = 6.8813 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

