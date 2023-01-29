Dalian iron ore sets contract high on China demand optimism

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended gains after a week-long Lunar New year holiday in China, climbing more than 3% to a contract high on Monday, on optimism around demand prospects for the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 3.9% to 890 yuan ($131.77) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark March contract SZZFH3 was up 1.4% at $128.10 a tonne, as of 0343 GMT, easing from a session-high of $130.55.

"We will need to wait and see if the reopening rally maintains the verve with which it entered the holiday period or whether this optimism is now running on fumes," said Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell.

Overall market sentiment was positive as traders cheered data showing Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 travel curbs.

Adding to upbeat mood, the central bank said on Sunday it would roll over three lending tools to increase support for targeted sectors of the economy.

Rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange both rose 1%, while wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 1.4%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 was virtually flat.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 dipped 0.4%, while coke DCJcv1 gained 0.7%.

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China was trading at $128.50 a tonne, the highest since June, based on SteelHome consultancy data SH-CCN-IRNOR62.

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Friday it was expecting a solid economic rebound in top iron ore buyer China.

But worries about regulatory intervention as China has repeatedly warned against price speculation may curb gains.

"(China) will become more vigorous and vocal in its narrative on what it considers to be overvalued iron ore prices - if they continue to rise," he said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.