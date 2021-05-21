Dalian iron ore set for worst week since March as China flags curbs

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 21 (Reuters) - Asia's iron ore benchmarks fell for a third straight session on Friday, on course for a second consecutive weekly drop, as top steel producer China stepped up efforts to cool a blistering demand-driven rally in raw material prices.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 3.4% lower at 1,096.50 yuan ($170.48) a tonne. It has fallen 5.4% so far this week, the steepest drop since mid-March.

The most-liquid June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM1 fell 4.8% to $191.30 a tonne by 0729 GMT.

Steel prices in China have retreated from last week's record highs, dragging iron ore and other steelmaking ingredients lower, with the sell-off intensifying after China's cabinet on Wednesday said it would curb "unreasonable" price gains to protect consumers.

Analysts, however, say unless China takes steps to limit the consumption of industrial commodities, which could hamper its solid recovery from a pandemic-driven slump, the price impact of the measures so far will be temporary.

"Have these (Chinese government agencies) achieved any fundamental or structural industry changes aside from creating unnecessary speculation and market volatility?" asked Atilla Widnell, managing director at Singapore-based Navigate Commodities.

"The answer is no. Allowing the invisible hand to go about its business would have been the correct strategy."

Despite the selling pressure on iron ore, prices especially of high-grade materials remain elevated, with the spot price at close to $250 a tonne, creating problems for steel producers.

Prices are expected to remain high in the long term as China's stricter environmental regulations have prompted a shift to top-grade, less-polluting materials, said Kohji Takei, a manager at the raw materials division at Nippon Steel, Japan's biggest steelmaker.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 was flat. Stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 0.7%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slumped 5.7%, while coke DCJcv1 shed 4.3%.

