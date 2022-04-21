Dalian iron ore set for first weekly loss in 2 months on demand woes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 22 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore fell on Friday and was set for its first weekly drop in two months, as worries about demand weakness in top steel producer China outweighed supply risks flagged by the world's biggest miners.

China has vowed to continue curbing steel output this year, in line with its goal to reduce carbon emissions.

Further clouding the demand outlook for the steelmaking ingredient is the risk of recurring COVID-19 outbreaks in China, especially in steel production hubs. Several districts in Tangshan city have been placed again under lockdown this week.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 3% to 876 yuan ($135.56) a tonne, its lowest since April 14. The contract has fallen more than 2% this week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract SZZFK2 rose 0.4% to $151.75 a tonne by 0226 GMT.

Spot iron ore in China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 had fallen 2.9% this week to $152 a tonne, as of Thursday, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

But "slowing iron ore production as reflected in major producers' production reports should protect the downside for the market," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

BHP Group BHP.AX has warned of continuing lower iron ore production after its March quarter output fell short of estimates, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L reported lower-than-expected first-quarter shipments and Vale SA VALE3.SA posted a 6% drop in first-quarter output.

Traders also remained hopeful that any additional stimulus measures to shore up China's economy would prompt catch-up steel production when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

China's central bank has vowed to provide policy support, especially for small firms and sectors hit by COVID-19.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1.2%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 1.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.4%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 gained 0.5% but coke DCJcv1 slipped 0.3%.

