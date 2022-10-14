Dalian iron ore set for first weekly fall in 5 on China demand woes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore was on track for its first weekly loss, after advancing for four straight weeks, dragged down by worries about top steel producer China's stringent zero-COVID rules and restrictions ahead of the ruling Communist Party Congress.

Prices of the steelmaking ingredient, however, were supported in Singapore on Friday ahead of China's September trade data release, and after the People's Bank of China signalled stronger support for the real economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.3% lower at 704.50 yuan ($98.19) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark November iron ore SZZFX2 rose 2% to $93.85 a tonne after a three-day slump.

Ahead of the party congress that begins on Sunday, Beijing signalled it is sticking with its zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19, dashing hopes of an immediate relaxation of a policy that has slowed down the economy.

Steel production curbs added to the overall subdued mood this week, with top steel-producing Hebei province asking mills to cut sintering operations by up to 50% to improve air quality during the meeting.

Spot 62%-grade iron ore dropped to $95.50 a tonne this week the weakest since November 2021, SteelHome consultancy data showed SH-CCN-IRNOR62, as depressed steel margins also prompted mills to slow down on production.

"Steel mills continue to struggle with negative margins and production curbs," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note.

Ferrous metals, however, advanced. Both rebar SRBcv1 and wire rod SWRcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3%, while hot rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 4.5%.

Other steelmaking inputs were also firmer, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 rising 0.4% and 1.4%, respectively.

China's central bank will step up implementation of prudent monetary policy and provide stronger support for the real economy, its governor, Yi Gang, said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

