Dalian iron ore sees worst week in 2 yrs as China moves to dampen prices

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore was headed for its worst week since February 2020, falling for a fifth session in a row on Friday, as traders kept a wary eye on Chinese regulators' intensified efforts to curb a recent surge in prices.

Top steel producer China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, on Thursday told some traders of the steelmaking ingredient to release excessive inventory and reduce stocks to reasonable levels.

The directive followed a joint investigation with the market regulator in Qingdao, one of the country's biggest iron ore ports, where stockpiles had been found out to have increased rapidly amid suspicions of hoarding to drive up prices.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 slumped as much as 4.8% to 661.50 yuan ($104.42) a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 29. It has fallen almost 18% this week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month March contract shed as much as 5% to $125 a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 18.

Spot iron ore in China dipped to $134.50 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 19 and down almost 12% from a 5-1/2-month peak of $152.50 scaled on Feb. 10, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Friday's trading spotlight in China's ferrous complex, however, was on Dalian coking coal DJMcv1, which jumped 5.7% to the highest since Oct. 27, prompting some market observers to say China may have unwittingly pushed market speculators to another steelmaking ingredient.

"Steel enterprises in the northern region have recently experienced significant production restrictions, and demand has decreased," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note, suggesting that fundamentals remained weak for coking coal and its processed form, coke.

Dalian coke DCJcv1 jumped 3.7%.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 gained 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.9%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 1.4%.

