Dalian iron ore sees best month in 6 as China ramps up steel output

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures edged higher on Friday, keeping the Dalian benchmark contract on course for its biggest monthly gain since March, as top steel producer China ramped up output in anticipation of increased construction-related demand.

Prices of the steelmaking ingredient in Singapore, however, fluctuated this week in a narrow range of $94-$97 a tonne, as a stringent zero-COVID policy and property sector downturn in China tempered the optimism about demand.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was up 0.3% at 723 yuan a tonne, as of 0215 GMT. The contract, however, was on track for a second straight quarterly loss.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark October iron ore SZZFV2 climbed 1.1% to $96.50 a tonne, but was also on track for a second straight quarterly fall.

Restocking demand ahead of China's Golden Week holidays beginning October 1 supported iron ore prices, along with steel mills' increased consumption of the material, analysts said.

Chinese steel mills' blast furnace capacity utilisation rates rose steadily over last eight weeks to hit 89.08%, as of Sept. 23, the highest since June, Mysteel consultancy data showed.

Electric arc furnaces' capacity utilisation rates averaged 52.3% in the three weeks to Sept. 23, rising from 45.83% as of Sept. 2.

Pre-holiday steel restocking demand also picked up, while inventories at trading houses declined further.

"Replenishment of warehouses before the festival is still in progress," Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

However, rising prices of other steelmaking inputs, such as coke, have squeezed mills' profitability, they said.

"It is recommended to be bearish in the medium term," Zhongzhou analysts said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.1% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 0.2%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.8%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 shed 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, following recent gains.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.