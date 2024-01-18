Dalian iron ore rises on improved sentiment, pre-holiday restocking

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures flitted sideways on Friday, with Dalian benchmark extending its climb to a second session, as hopes of further stimulus from top consumer China resurfaced, while Singapore prices drifted lower.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 was up 1.23% at 944 yuan ($131.18) a metric ton, as of 0200 GMT.

"Ore market has recently been impacting more by the movement in sentiment on macro economy without drastic change seen from its own fundamentals," analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

Lifting market sentiment is also China's stock market rebound on Thursday from nearly five-year lows amid signs of state support.

Some steel mills are expected to stockpile feedstocks to sustain production during the Lunar New Year Holiday break in February, supporting prices of the key steelmaking ingredient.

"The ferrous market found support from improved sentiment in the financial market; also lending support is that some mills gradually resumed operations (of furnaces under maintenance earlier)," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Average daily hot metal output among mills surveyed edged higher by 0.51% week-on-week to about 2.22 million tons in the week ended Jan. 19, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Still, the benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.8% at $128.4 a ton, as of 0209 GMT, amid "weakening expectations of an early rate cut," as said by ANZ bank analysts in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.84% and 0.39%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were slightly higher. Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.62%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.4%, wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 0.54% and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 0.53%.

($1 = 7.1961 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

