Dalian iron ore rises on China support hopes; slim demand outlook caps gains

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended gains into a sixth session on Thursday, underpinned by renewed hopes of more policy support from China, following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and relatively handsome fundamentals for the moment.

Policymakers said China would continue to introduce policies for boosting consumption and promoting investment in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, following mounting economic woes with a prolonged property crisis, deflationary pressure and slower growth in retail sales and industrial output.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.41% higher at 739.5 yuan ($101.09) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

In addition, a weakening yuan, the wide difference between spot and futures prices and the remaining high level of hot metal output all provide support to iron ore prices, analysts at Soochow Futures said in note.

The gloomy demand outlook amid the struggling property sector and the looming steel production curbs, however, continued to act as headwinds and limit upside room, analysts said.

The steelmaking ingredient's benchmark September contract SZZFU3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.11% lower at $100.7 a metric ton, pressured by the hawkish comment from the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes indicating further rate hikes may need to combat inflation.

Other steelmaking ingredients coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE shed 0.98% and 0.19%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly lower despite heated market talks of the implementation of production restrictions among mills in some regions.

Rebar SRBcv1 dipped 0.22%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 1.04%, wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 0.4% and stainless steel SHSScv1 eased 0.13%.

Some construction steel mills in East China's Jiangsu province have started to cut production with a target to reduce output by between 20% and 30% on the basis of the average in the first half of the year, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in recent reports.

A number of steelmakers in East China's Shandong, Central China's Henan and North China's Tianjin also had plans of scaling down production, according to Mysteel.

"The weakness in the steel futures market today indicated that investors are excising caution before seeing large-scale enforcement of production cuts," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

