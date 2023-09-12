Dalian iron ore rises on anticipation of mills' pre-holiday restocking

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures prices rose for a third session on Wednesday, helped by strong expectations of pre-holiday restocking activities among steelmakers in top consumer China, although gains were limited by a weakening steel market.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.23% higher at 858.5 yuan ($117.77) a metric ton as of 0215 GMT.

"Factories will more or less stockpile some (iron ore) cargoes from ports to meet production needs over the upcoming week-long holiday break (starting from Sept. 29) as most mills have low inventories," said a Chinese steel producer.

Iron ore transaction volumes at major ports surveyed climbed by 37.6% day-on-day to 1.56 million tons on Tuesday, while weekly inventories among mills surveyed was at 85.32 million tons as of Sept. 8, down 0.5% on the week and 12% on the year, respectively, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange was, however, down 0.5% at $118.45 a ton as of 0228 GMT as traders excised caution on fears of a further rate hike by the Federal Reserve ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data.

Other steelmaking ingredients also posted losses, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 0.82% and 0.47%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly weaker, weighed down by a supply glut in the absence of a government order to cut steel output and lukewarm downstream demand in the peak construction season.

Daily crude steel output among key member steel mills stood at about 2.16 million tons over Sept. 1-10, up 5.53% from the previous ten-day period, data from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) showed.

Rebar SRBcv1 was little changed, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged down 0.31%, wire rod SWRcv1 lost 0.2% and stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 1.28%.

($1 = 7.2899 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Varun H K)

