Dalian iron ore rises further on property sector optimism

Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

November 12, 2023 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by optimism over property sector-related stimulus and supportive fundamentals, although a weakening steel market and fears of tightened government supervision capped the gains.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 was up 0.63% at 956.5 yuan ($131.18) a metric ton, as of 0213 GMT, after touching the highest level since August 2021 at 973.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

China will firmly implement policy pledges of the property market to meet the housing demands of the people and promote high-quality development of the sector, state media reported on Saturday, citing Ni Hong, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

"Any improvement would require a substantial restocking of raw materials, with weak margins pushing steel mills to work down the inventory," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 0.24% lower at $126.5 a ton, as of 0219 GMT, dragged down by hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Caution also prevailed over growing risks of possible tightening of government supervision following a price rally.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also recorded marginal gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 0.85%, while coke DCJcv1 was little changed.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted losses. Rebar SRBcv1 edged down 0.31%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 retreated 0.6%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.37% and stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 2.07%.

"Steel demand in northern regions seasonally weakened amid sharp temperature drops across many regions in China as it entered into winter," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Traders, meanwhile, awaited a batch of economic data as well as output for some key commodities on Wednesday for further direction.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

