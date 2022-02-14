Dalian iron ore retreats as China seeks to cool rally

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures slumped on Monday, after last week's rally that sent the steelmaking ingredient to its highest in more than five months, as traders fretted over warnings from the country's regulators against recent unusual price moves.

Apart from the warnings, China's Dalian Commodity Exchange has announced an increase in the transaction fee for iron ore futures contracts for February to May deliveries in an apparent move to cool down the rally.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for May delivery DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 6.8% lower at 776.50 yuan ($122.07) a tonne, after falling as much as 8.6% to 761.50 yuan, its weakest since Jan. 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month March contract SZZFH2 was down 1.2% at $148 a tonne, as of 0702 GMT.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Friday teams would be dispatched to the commodity exchange and major ports to look into iron ore inventories and trading in spot and futures markets.

It also warned information providers against fabricating prices amid a rapid rise over the past five weeks.

The 18% surge in Dalian iron ore prices last month followed predictions by analysts and traders about Chinese demand picking up when steel production restrictions are lifted after the Beijing Winter Olympics this month, as well as supported by economic stimulus measures.

Spot iron ore prices in top steel producer China have rallied more than 20% this year, trading above $150 a tonne. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"We are entering what might be an incredibly volatile period for iron ore, given that the bull narrative is pushing the market higher while it is intermittently pegged back by Chinese government rhetoric," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 shed 3.4%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 3.5%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 2.5%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 gained 0.9% and coke DCJcv1 climbed 0.5%.

