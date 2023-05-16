Dalian iron ore pulls back from 3-week high on weak China economic data

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rallied to hit an over three-week high on Tuesday, supported by the Chinese central bank's promise to provide money-market liquidity, before giving up some of the gains after weaker-than-expected economic data.

The most-traded September iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.12% higher at 723.5 yuan ($104.67) a tonne, after hitting an over three-week high of 733.5 yuan a tonne earlier.

China's central bank said on Monday it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and interest rates reasonable and appropriate to support domestic demand.

The statement by the People's Bank of China bolstered market sentiment and underpinned prices in early trading, analysts said.

However, a flurry of economic data took the edge off the sentiment, showing a worsening slide in the property sector. Other indicators, including industrial output and retail sales, undershot expectations.

Investment in the property sector, the largest steel consumer in China, tumbled 16.2% year-on-year in April after a 7.2% drop in March, Reuters' calculations based on official data showed.

Investment for January-to-April fell 6.2% on the year, compared to a 5.8% decline in the first three months.

The benchmark June iron ore contract SZZFM3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.79% lower at $104.2 a tonne, as of 0805 GMT, after hitting a one-week high at $105.03 a tonne on Monday.

Other steelmaking ingredients similarly narrowed gains with both coking coal DJMcv1and coke DCJcv1 climbing 0.62%.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1dipped 0.33% to 3,640 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 0.32%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 2.29% and stainless steel SHSScv1sank 3.22%.

"Some mills planned to restart operations amid improved margins, and this will put downward pressure on steel prices given that the market is approaching an off-demand season," analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note.

China churned out 354.39 million tonnes of crude steel in January to April, the highest for the period since 2021 and up 4.1% from the year-ago period, the official data showed.

