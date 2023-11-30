Dalian iron ore posts fourth monthly gain on hopes of property recovery stimulus

Dalian and SGX iron ore up

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rose on Thursday after declining for five straight sessions, helped by market optimism that Beijing's stimulus efforts would revitalise the ailing property sector.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 1.4% to 956.5 yuan ($134.15) per metric ton at closing.

This month, the benchmark contract gained 6.63%, recording its fourth consecutive month of gains.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 was up 0.9% at $129.65 per ton.

The Price Monitoring Centre of China's Development and Reform Commission have increased oversight to maintain a healthy iron ore market and control soaring prices, which analysts refer to as "frequent and forceful interventions".

Despite successfully managing prices in the previous five sessions, prices are now staging a rebound.

The optimism on iron ore could further grow if Beijing rolls out more structural reforms. China's demand for steel in electric vehicles and green infrastructure has already kept average prices high despite the property slump.

Property developer stocks have seen a spectacular rebound. For the month of November, both Country Garden's 2007.HK Hong Kong shares and Evergrande 3333.HK stocks have risen.

Prices of new homes in China are now expected to climb 3% this year after policy measures to support the country's beleaguered property market, up from earlier expectations for prices to be flat, a Reuters poll showed.

China's manufacturing activity shrank for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, suggesting more stimulus would be needed to shore up economic growth and restore confidence that the authorities can ably support industry.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 was up 0.2%. Meanwhile, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.2%, and wire rod SWRcv1 decreased 1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 0.5%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 slid 1.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

($1 = 7.1299 yuan)

