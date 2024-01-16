Dalian iron ore posts 8th daily fall as China skips rate cut

Updates prices

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices in China posted its eighth consecutive decline on Tuesday as China's decision to skip an expected rate cut unnerved investors.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 closed 0.6% lower at 938.50 yuan ($130.65) a metric ton. It hit 924.50 earlier in the session, the weakest since Dec. 20.

"Iron ore prices were relatively over-inflated to begin with, as many funds bet big on a stimulus-fuelled recovery eventuating sooner rather than later," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

The Dalian iron ore contract hit a record high on Jan. 3 at 1,025.50 yuan.

"Economic data releases have continued to be disappointing, while financial markets are irrationally demanding more stimulus - most recently being disappointed by the PBOC's decision to leave the 1YR medium-term lending facility rate unchanged," Widnell said.

China's central bank left the medium-term policy rate unchanged on Monday, defying market expectations for a cut.

Prices were also pressured by signs of stronger supply.

Iron ore arrivals at China's 47 major ports rose 8.1% week-on-week to 30.91 million tons during Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 19% higher than the level almost the same period a year before, data from consultancy Mysteel showed on Monday.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE rose, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 0.2% at 1,798.50 yuan a ton and coke DCJcv1 jumping 1.4% to 2,425.50 yuan.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rose. Rebar SRBcv1 advanced 0.2% to 3,899 yuan a ton, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged up 0.2% at 4,029 yuan, stainless steel SHSScv1 inched 0.1% higher at 13,895 yuan, while wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.4% to 4,090 yuan.

($1 = 7.1834 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

