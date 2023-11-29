Dalian iron ore on track for fourth monthly rise on property sector rebound

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures snapped a five-day decline on Thursday, reflecting market participants' optimism over Beijing's efforts to revitalise the property sector.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 0.1% to 957.5 yuan ($134.43) per metric ton as of 0230 GMT.

For the month so far, the benchmark contract has gained 6.86%, and is on track to record its fourth consecutive month of gains.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 was up 0.1% at $128.65 a metric ton.

The Price Monitoring Centre of China's Development and Reform Commission have increased oversight to maintain a healthy iron ore market and control soaring prices, which analysts refer to as "frequent and forceful interventions". Despite successfully managing prices in the previous five sessions, prices are now staging a rebound.

The optimism on iron ore could further grow if Beijing rolls out more structural reforms. China’s demand for steel in electric vehicles and green infrastructure has already kept average prices high despite the property slump.

Property developer stocks have seen a spectacular rebound. For the month of November, both Country Garden's 2007.HK Hong Kong shares and Evergrande 3333.HK stocks staged have risen.

Prices of new homes in China are now expected to climb 3% this year after policy measures to support the country's beleaguered property market, up from earlier expectations for prices to be flat, a Reuters poll showed.

China's manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace, an official factory survey showed on Thursday.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 slid 0.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.9%, and wire rod SWRcv1 decreased 1.1%. Meanwhile, stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.8%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 slid 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

($1 = 7.1229 yuan)

