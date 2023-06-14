Dalian iron ore narrows gains on weaker-than-expected China data

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures continued to rise for the third trading session on Thursday, but gains narrowed as weaker-than-expected industrial data in top steel consumer China weighed on investor sentiment.

Investment in the property sector, China's largest steel consumer, fell at the fastest pace since at least 2001, down 21.5% year-on-year, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data on Thursday.

Similarly, property sales by floor area also slumped deeper, falling 19.7% from an 11.8% drop in April.

The disappointing data sent downward pressure to the ferrous market, said analysts, despite the latest monetary stimulus, as China's central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans for the first time in 10 months.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the rate on 237 billion yuan of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.65% from 2.75% previously, in line with market expectations.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.87% higher at 811 yuan a metric ton, as of 0352 GMT, after climbing to 820.5 yuan a metric ton earlier the morning trading session.

Meanwhile, the benchmark July iron ore SZZFN3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.62% lower at $111.75 a metric ton, as of 0402 GMT.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1-the other steelmaking ingredients rose 2.03% and 0.92%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 lost 0.56%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 0.36%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.19% and stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1.18%.

"The latest data showed that steel demand remained weak, limiting rise of steel prices," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at the international brokerage firm FIS.

