Dalian iron ore logs fourth weekly gain on China stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures scaled a one-week high on Friday to mark their fourth consecutive weekly gain, as hopes for additional stimulus to shore up the world's top steel producer eclipsed worries over COVID-19 curbs and global uncertainties.

China's economic tsar, Vice Premier Liu He, this week called for the roll-out of market-friendly policies to support the world's second biggest economy and top metals consumer, amid worries over the local COVID surge and hit to global trade from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Separately, China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, pledged to take initiatives in monetary policy, increase new lending and adamantly support the economy.

"The door to domestic RRR (reserve requirement ratio) cuts and interest rate cuts has not yet been closed, and more easing policies are expected to be introduced in the future," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 3.5% higher at 833.50 yuan ($131.20) a tonne, after earlier touching 835 yuan, its highest since March 11. The steelmaking ingredient rose 1% this week.

Dalian iron ore peaked this year at 874.50 yuan a tonne on March 8, before traders trimmed positions on worries over China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since 2020.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's most-active April contract SZZFJ2 rose 2.5% to $152.40 a tonne by 0711 GMT.

Spot 62%-grade iron ore was steady at $146.50 a tonne on Thursday, after rising for the first time in a week SH-CCN-IRNOR62, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

"The government may accelerate infra spending and construction work post-lockdowns to meet the demanding economic growth target," J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 gained 1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 5.7% to its highest since March 11, while coke DCJcv1 advanced 3.8%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

