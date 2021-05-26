US Markets

Dalian iron ore hits over six-week low as China steel margins narrow

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

Chinese iron ore futures touched a more than six-week low on Thursday, as falling steel prices and slowing demand squeezed steel mills' profitability, while regulatory concerns weighed on overall sentiment.

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures touched a more than six-week low on Thursday, as falling steel prices and slowing demand squeezed steel mills' profitability, while regulatory concerns weighed on overall sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 4.8% to 985 yuan ($154.09) a tonne, its weakest since April 12.

"With steel margins now under pressure, we could see iron ore demand starting to soften," ING commodity strategists said in a note.

Adding to the bearish market, earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing, official data showed.

A raft of warnings over the past few days from Chinese government and market watchdogs against commodity price manipulation and speculation has spurred sell-offs, causing prices to collapse from record peaks.

Regulators have also rolled out measures like raising trading limits and margin requirements in efforts to curb "unreasonable" price increases.

Benchmark 62% iron ore's spot price tumbled to $182 a tonne on Wednesday, SteelHome consultancy data showed SH-CCN-IRNOR62, shedding more than a fifth of its May 12 record price of $232.50.

Steel prices in China, the world's top producer of the construction and manufacturing materials, also continued to soften, with Shanghai futures hitting a more than two-month low on Thursday.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell as much as 3.8%, hitting its weakest since March 11, with peak-demand season having ended and rains in some areas likely to slow construction activity.

Hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, shed 4.1%, touching its lowest since March 23.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.1% by 0325 GMT.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 1.3%, while coke DCJcv1 advanced 0.6%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular