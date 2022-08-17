Dalian iron ore hits 3-week low on demand worries, rising stocks in China

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore tumbled to a three-week low on Thursday, while prices of the steelmaking ingredient were volatile in Singapore, pressured by nagging worries about weak steel demand and rising supply in China.

A record-breaking heatwave gripping several regions in top steel producer China since mid-July has caused power shortages, forcing authorities to ration electricity with residential use prioritised over industrial consumption.

Some steel mills have reportedly been ordered to halt or curb operations and steel demand has also been dampened in the short term, analysts said.

Iron ore's most-traded January 2023 contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 4% to 678 yuan ($99.97) a tonne, the lowest since July 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month September contract SZZFU2 was down 0.2% at $101.45 a tonne, as of 0245 GMT.

In the spot market, iron ore bound for China traded at $105 a tonne on Wednesday SH-CCN-IRNOR62, the lowest since July 25, according to SteelHome consultancy.

"In the short term, the demand side has been suppressed due to high temperatures and power cuts across the country," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 2.1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slumped 2.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 tumbled 3.4%.

Other steelmaking ingredients were also under pressure, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 down 2% and coke DCJcv1 shedding 3.6%.

"Downstream demand of steel mills has not improved, the profit... has shrunk again," Huatai analysts said. "The willingness of steel mills to resume... and increase production is insufficient."

Rising steel scrap prices and portside iron ore inventories in China added pressure on iron ore, they said.

Meanwhile, overall sentiment has also been weak amid COVID restrictions, mandated steel output limits, the property sector's downturn and tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the analysts said.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

