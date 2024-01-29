News & Insights

Dalian iron ore hits 3-week high on China property support

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

January 29, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore prices in China hit a three-week high on Monday, supported by optimism about improving demand after top consumer China announced support to the property market.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 climbed 1.2% to 1,000 yuan ($139.22) per metric ton, as of 0540 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit 1,006 yuan, the highest since Jan. 8.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most active March iron ore SZZFH4 advanced 1.1% to $135.35 a ton.

China last week said it was widening the uses for commercial property lending by banks in its latest effort to ease a liquidity crunch facing troubled real estate firms.

The property sector accounts for a large portion of consumption of steel and steel-making commodities.

China also announced a deep cut in the amount of cash banks hold as reserves to increase liquidity in the economy and boost growth.

"Iron ore futures rallied after Chinese regulators offered more financial support for struggling property developers," said ANZ analysts in a note.

Meanwhile, iron ore consumption also benefited from the improving profits at steel mills, said broker Huatai Futures in a note.

Steel inventories at major Chinese steel mills rose for a second consecutive week to 15.4 million tons in mid-January, up 6.7% compared to early January, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association.

The most-active May rebar contract SRBcv1 was nearly flat at 3,970 yuan a ton, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 eased 0.2% to 4,092 yuan, wire rod SWRcv1 rose 0.2% to 4,167 yuan, and stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1% to 14,135 yuan.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 shed 1.1% to 1,784 yuan a ton, and coke DCJcv1 shed 1.2% to 2,449.50 yuan.

($1 = 7.1828 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, additional reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.