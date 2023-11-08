Dalian iron ore hits 16-month high on property hopes, supply concerns

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, as hopes of further support for China's troubled property sector and concerns over temporary supply disruption outweighed disappointing economic data.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended morning trading 1.57% higher at 937 yuan ($128.66) a metric ton, the highest since June 2022.

Meanwhile, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was little changed at $124.75 a ton, as of 0321 GMT.

Chinese authorities asked Ping An Insurance Group 2318.HK to take a controlling stake in embattled Country Garden2007.HK, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the plan.

The news buoyed market sentiment and sent property stocks broadly higher, although Ping An 601318.SS denied to have been approached by the government after the report.

Fear of a possible supply disruption following an accident in Vale, the world's leading iron ore supplier, provided further support to prices.

Vale VALE3.SA said on Wednesday there was a fire on a cargo train on Carajas railway in Maranhao state. It stated that the fire was extinguished and investigation was underway, adding that the quarterly production is not expected to be impacted.

Analysts, however, warned downside risks from possibly tighter supervision from authorities.

Other steelmaking ingredients also advanced, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 2.01% and 0.46%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted gains as well. Rebar SRBcv1 climbed 1.16%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 1.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 added 1.23% and stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.24%.

The strength in the ferrous market came despite disappointing data from China, which weighed on the outlook for any broader recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.2% in October from a year earlier, official data showed, a faster decline than the forecast of a 0.1% fall in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 7.2828 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Varun H K)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.