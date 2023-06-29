Dalian iron ore hits 15-week high on China stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 29 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures climbed to their highest levels in 15 weeks on Thursday, underpinned by renewed optimism around prospects of further stimulus to support China's faltering economic recovery, but benchmark prices in Singapore retreated.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-traded September contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 1.4% to 835 yuan ($115.26) per metric ton, its strongest since March 16.

On the Singapore Exchange, however, the benchmark July iron ore contract SZZFN3 was down 0.1% at $113.25 per metric ton, after climbing over the past two days.

Other steelmaking ingredients also rose, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange up 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced, with rebar SRBcv1 rising by 0.6%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 by 0.2%, wire rod SWRcv1 also up by 0.6%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 1.2%.

Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday China will roll out more effective policy measures to expand domestic demand, even as he pointed out that domestic economic growth has picked up in the current quarter.

But market reaction to China's stimulus signals has been mixed, with some traders pondering how far Beijing is willing to go in supporting particularly the struggling property sector, and with economic indicators in the first five months of 2023 generally disappointing.

Some of the latest analyst outlook for steel demand in China, the world's top steel producer and metals consumer, also do not offer relief.

"Domestically, new favourable policies are not expected to be introduced in the near term and the effectiveness of previous policies in improving steel demand remains to be (seen)," industry consultancy and data provide Mysteel said in its weekly outlook.

The lingering possibility of interest rate hikes overseas, which could dampen global economic growth prospects and metals demand is also a concern, it said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

