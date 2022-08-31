Dalian iron ore heads for third monthly fall on China economic woes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore fell on Wednesday, heading for a third straight monthly drop, after a survey showing a contraction in China's factory activity raised doubts about an economic rebound in the world's top steel producer and consumer.

The most-traded iron ore, for January delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 stretched its losses to a third session, ending morning trade 2.9% lower at 677 yuan ($98.16) a tonne, its lowest since Aug. 22.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active October contract SZZFV2 was down 0.5% at $96.80 a tonne, as of 0410 GMT.

China's factory activity extended declines in August as new COVID-19 infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and an embattled property sector weighed on production, a survey showed.

"China's economic weakness is increasingly becoming demand-driven. Consumption and investment sentiment among households and enterprises is weak, increasing the risk of a deflationary spiral," said Raymond Yeung, ANZ chief economist for Greater China.

Fresh COVID outbreaks in China are raising fears of further lockdowns in the world's biggest iron ore consumer ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress beginning on Oct. 16.

"We still feel that President Xi Jinping's expected reelection in October/November will be the focal point for any potential shift away from China's stringent COVID strategy," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

"Until then, it will be more of the same-same in the form of COVID-induced mass testing and lockdowns, property bond defaults, property sector bailouts, and dovish comments."

The bearish medium-term outlook for steel demand in China also weighed heavily on other steelmaking inputs, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 down 2% and coke DCJcv1 dropping 2.6%. Their benchmark January contracts were also down for a third straight session.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dipped 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipped 0.1%. Bucking the market's gloomy mood, stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.4%.

