Dalian iron ore gains on China stimulus

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were mixed on Thursday, with the Dalian benchmark extending gains to a third session on expectations of a boost to the Chinese economy following the central bank's stimulus move, while Singapore prices drifted lower.

The most traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.6% higher at 987 yuan ($137.80) a metric ton. It had briefly touched its highest level since Jan. 9 at 997 yuan.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday the bank would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps), adding that the move would free up 1 trillion yuan ($139.45 billion) to the market.

"The iron ore market was also swept up in the optimism following the cut to China's RRR," ANZ Research said in a note.

"Futures rallied more than 2% on hopes it would boost activity in the country's construction sector. This comes as inventory data suggests demand remains weak."

Separately, Australia's Fortescue Metals GroupFMG.AX said on Thursday it will work with the Chinese authorities to resolve a delay that has held up customs clearance of some iron ore cargoes at a port in the country's north.

The benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.07% lower at $135.10 a ton, as of 0747 GMT.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal DJMcv1down 0.24% and coke DCJcv1 up 0.30%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were higher. Rebar SRBcv1 was up 0.69%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 advanced 0.79%, wire rod SWRcv1 added 1.33% and stainless steel SHSScv1 edged 0.31% lower.

($1 = 7.1626 Chinese yuan renminbi)

