Dalian iron ore gains 55% in 2023 on China stimulus measures

Updates with closing prices, adds analyst comment

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures ended 2023 with 55.1% jump, driven by stimulus measures in China, while the contract rose on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 0.3% to 973.5 yuan ($137.31) per metric ton at closing.

The contract marked its fifth consecutive month gains, recording a monthly rise of 6.9%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark Febuary iron ore SZZFG4 was up 1.3% at $137.24 a metric ton.

For the month, the contract recorded a 7.4% rise, also marking its fifth consecutive month of gains.

The benchmark contract concluded the year with gains of 26.4%.

This year, iron ore prices defied market expectations, underpinned by stimulus in top consumer China.

"The overall iron ore price trend this year is pretty clear - prices in the second-half are higher than that in the first-half," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS.

"The unusually high demand in the second-half of the year lent solid support to prices; a series of supportive policies on the property market, coupled with expectations on further economic stimulus during the top-decision making meetings in December also acted as tailwinds," he added.

China's manufacturing activity likely contracted for the third consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, weighed by soft demand for manufactured goods.

China's central bank said on Thursday it would step up macroeconomic policy adjustments to support the economy and promote a rebound in prices, amid signs of rising deflationary pressures.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1were down 0.1% and 2.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and wire rod SWRcv1 were each up 0.1% and 4.6%.

Other steelmaking ingredients, such as Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1, declined 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

($1 = 7.0898 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.