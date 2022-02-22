Dalian iron ore futures retreat amid concerns of policy risks

By Min Zhang and Enrico Dela Cruz

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese benchmark iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday, reversing course from a near-5% gain earlier in the session, as investors continued to be worried about policy uncertainties amid government intervention.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for May delivery, edged down 0.1% to 685 yuan ($108.04) per tonne at close. They were up as much as 4.9% to 719 yuan a tonne earlier during the session.

"Iron ore is now caught between two opposing policies in China," Commonwealth Bank of Australia commodity analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

"Policymakers are keen to limit inflation linked to higher iron ore prices. Their determination to keep iron ore prices in check is particularly strong given their belief that non-market forces like speculation are at play," it said.

On the other hand, however, margins at steel mills are decent as authorities aim to boost economic growth, which is supporting iron ore prices, according to the note.

The country's four biggest banks on Monday lowered mortgage rates in Guangzhou city by 20 basis points in a fresh move to support the property sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, China's finance minister vowed to implement bigger cuts in taxes and fees this year and strengthen coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China jumped $6 to $140 a tonne on Monday from the previous session, according to data compiled by SteelHome consultancy SH-CCN-IRNOR62.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 inched up 0.1% to 2,593 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 rose 0.5% to 3,357 yuan per tonne.

Steel rebar SRBcv1 and hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange both faltered tracking iron ore. They were down 1.1% to 4,734 yuan a tonne and 1.3% to 4,850 yuan a tonne, respectively, when market closed.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for April delivery, increased 0.7% to 18,785 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3400 yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.