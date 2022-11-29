Dalian iron ore futures inch lower on factory activity contraction

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures inched lower on Wednesday, as data showing a contraction in factory activity in top steel producer China weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell 0.1% to 770.5 yuan ($107.79) a tonne as of 0230 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 0.3% at $101.05 a tonne.

China's factory activity contracted at a faster pace in November, an official survey showed, weighed down by COVID-19 curbs and softening global demand, underscoring the increasing pressure faced by the world's second-largest economy.

The country reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Market sentiment remains slightly buoyed by recent measures by the Chinese government to support the country's beleaguered real estate sector, ANZ said in a research note.

Further, following protests over the weekend, China's National Health Commission said excessive COVID-19 curbs should be avoided, even as the virus spreads, the note added.

Asian shares wobbled as investors remain cautious about China's path to reopening its economy after it released disappointing manufacturing data. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 0.4%, meanwhile hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 inched 0.03% higher, stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.1%, and wire rod SWRcv1 saw no trades.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 rose 0.6% and 0.04% respectively.

($1 = 7.1480 yuan)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.