Dalian iron ore finds further support from fundamentals

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday, as traders remained optimistic about the near-term demand outlook amidst low inventories and a slower-than-expected pace in falling consumption due to production cuts among some steel mills.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 climbed 1.65% to 862 yuan a metric ton, as of 0203 GMT.

"Although hot metal output has recently been on the decline, the falling pace is relatively slow with the current output still at a comparatively high level for the period," analysts from Shengda Futures said in a note.

"Daily hot metal output will likely fall to 2.42 million tons by the end of October and rebound to around 2.45 million tons, lending strong support to steelmaking raw materials."

Robust demand has pushed China's iron ore imports to a record of 876.65 million tons in the first nine months of 2023, customs data showed.

Rio Tinto , the world's largest iron ore producer, reported a 1.2% rise in its third-quarter iron ore shipments, as it ramped up production at the Gudai-Darri mine.

Improved steel demand also boosted sentiment, with daily transaction volumes of construction steel products climbing to 208,200 tons on Monday, the highest since May, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

However, the benchmark November iron ore SZZFX3 on the Singapore Exchange dropped 0.61% to $116.45 a ton as of 0200 GMT on fears of rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve.

Other steelmaking ingredients also posted further gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 1.34% and 1.4%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange exhibited mixed movement, albeit marginally.

Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.55%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 0.8%, while wire rod SWRcv1 edged down 0.22% and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.2%.

China's key commodities output and economic data will be out on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

