Dalian iron ore falls on demand concerns but posts weekly gain

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures closed lower on Friday, weighed down by dismal demand outlook in top steel producer China, although prices posted a weekly gain on prospects of further stimulus for the economy.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended day-time trade down 1.4% at 736.0 yuan ($106.48) a tonne. The contract logged gains of more than 5% for the week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark June iron ore contract SZZFM3 was 1.1% lower at $105.65 a tonne, as of 0737 GMT. The contract has posted a more than 7% rise for the week so far.

"China's property indicators are not showing a sustainable recovery," ANZ said in a note.

"Property sales and completed projects have picked up, but new starts are contracting. Various supportive measures have failed to stimulate real estate investment."

China's new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, heightening fears that pent-up demand after the country's economic reopening is fading.

China's April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter and intensifying pressure on policymakers to shore up a wobbly post-COVID recovery.

China will take more targeted measures to expand domestic demand and stabilise external demand in an effort to promote a sustained economic rebound, Premier Li Qiang was quoted by state radio as saying on Thursday.

Low inventories at Chinese steel mills provided some support to iron ore prices earlier this week.

A survey of 114 mills showed the inventory of imported sintered ore fell for a third consecutive week, including a near 1% week-on-week decline to 24.19 million tonnes as of May 18, according to consultancy Mysteel.

That brings the total decline in inventories since late April to 7.6%, according to Reuters calculation based on Mysteel data.

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1fell 1.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1lost 1% and stainless steel SHSScv1dropped 0.6%.

Among other steelmaking ingredients, coking coal DJMcv1lost 5.7% and coke DCJcv1gave up 3.8%.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng)

