Dalian iron ore extends rise on renewed hopes of improving China demand

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures prices extended gains into a second consecutive session on Wednesday, helped by renewed hopes of demand recovery in top buyer China following an improving steel market, although persistent worries about its embattled property market capped gains.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1.14% higher at 889.5 yuan ($123.56) a metric ton.

"Expectations of stronger construction activity grew. Domestic construction sites have reopened following the Lunar New Year holiday and are looking to take advantage of the better margins following iron ore's recent decline," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

Lifting market sentiment is also the improved steel market, analysts said.

Transaction volumes of construction steel products among Chinese traders surveyed grew by 98.3% day-on-day to 106,700 tons on Tuesday, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

"Whether steelmakers will show more interest in restocking ore in coming days will depend on to what extent steel demand will recover," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

The benchmark March iron ore SZZFH4 on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 1.63% lower at $115.60 a ton, as of 03221 GMT, dragged down by persistent concerns over the beleagured property market, the largest steel consumer in the world's second-largest economy.

Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK said on Wednesday a liquidation petition has been filed against the embattled developer for non-payment of a loan worth $205 million, adding to the woes for China's liquidity crisis-hit property sector.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE rose, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 1.87% and 0.89%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly ticked up. Rebar SRBcv1 gained 0.82%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.59%, stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.78% while wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.79%.

The market is closely watching for any possible stimulus from China's top decision-making meeting-the National People's Congress-in the coming week.

($1 = 7.1989 Chinese yuan)

