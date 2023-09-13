Dalian iron ore extends gains on low stocks, pre-holiday restocking

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, helped by low inventories and pre-holiday restocking, although concerns about lingering steel market weakness in the peak construction season capped the gains.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 climbed 0.47% to 860.5 yuan ($118.28) a metric ton by 0308 GMT.

"Solid demand for raw materials from blast-furnace-based steelmakers, expectations of a wave of pre-holiday restocking, coupled with low inventories, supported (iron ore) prices," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Iron ore shipments from suppliers have been steadily increasing, but consumption outside of China is expected to recover quickly, which will likely reduce some supply to China, analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange eased 0.27% to $119.1 a ton, as of 0258 GMT, weighed down by renewed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer after inflation data.

Analysts at National Australia Bank continue to see downside risks to iron ore prices without further stimulus in China.

Other steelmaking ingredients strengthened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE rising 1.54% and 0.93%, respectively.

Despite higher raw materials prices, most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange weakened.

Rebar SRBcv1 was little changed, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 declined 0.13%, wire rod SWRcv1 lost 0.3% and stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 0.39%.

"It's expected that demand increase from the property sector in the peak construction season will be relatively limited, given that it will take time for the stimulus measures to be eventually permeated through into the new starts (which generates most steel demand)," said Sinosteel analysts.

($1 = 7.2754 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

