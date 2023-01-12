Dalian iron ore edges higher on strong China demand optimism

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures edged higher on Thursday while the Singapore benchmark price steadied near a six-month peak, underpinned by continued optimism about demand prospects in China, the world's top steel producer.

Prospects of stronger demand in China, which has dismantled COVID-19 restrictions and rolled out supportive policies particularly for its ailing property sector, have supported a rally in the ferrous complex since early November.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1% higher at 852 yuan ($126.08) a tonne.

"Considering that the government's full support for real estate and the post-epidemic economic recovery will stimulate consumption of iron ore, it is still recommended to call back more iron ore," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

With global recessionary risks increasing, China has pledged measures that will help boost domestic demand and ensure steady and orderly financing to the property sector.

On the Singapore Exchange, however, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark February contract was down 0.1% at $121.90 a tonne SZZFG3 by the midday break.

Chinese steel benchmarks also retreated, hit by caution ahead of Lunar New Year holidays later this month and winter slowdown in construction activity that are expected to curb near-term production and demand.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 0.3%, and wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 0.8%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell 1.1%, while coke DCJcv1 rose 0.7%.

"In the near term, (China's) reopening will release some pent-up demand, leading to a strong rebound in H1," ANZ economists said in a note.

However, they believed the easing measures "will not be able to address structural impediments faced by the economy."

China's growth momentum will thus likely falter in the second half as pent-up demand runs its course, while a global recession may hurt exports, the analysts said.

