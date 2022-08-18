Dalian iron ore dips on demand worries, rising stocks in China

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore tumbled to a three-week low on Thursday, while prices of the steelmaking ingredient were volatile in Singapore, pressured by worries about weak steel demand and rising supply in China.

A record-breaking heatwave gripping several regions in top steel producer China has caused power shortages, forcing authorities to ration electricity with residential use prioritised over industrial consumption.

Some steel mills have reportedly been ordered to halt or curb operations and steel demand has also been dampened in the short term, analysts said.

Iron ore's most-traded January 2023 contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 4.3% to 676.50 yuan ($99.60) a tonne, the lowest since July 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, the front-month September contract SZZFU2rose 1.4% to $103.05 a tonne, as of 0607 GMT, after slipping 0.4% earlier in the session.

"Questions over steel production, rising inventories and still soft economic numbers are making it hard to justify strong iron ore prices," Reuters columnist Clyde Russell wrote.

In the spot market, iron ore bound for China traded at $105 a tonne on Wednesday SH-CCN-IRNOR62, the lowest since July 25, according to SteelHome consultancy.

"In the short term, the demand side has been suppressed due to high temperatures and power cuts across the country," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 0.6%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 tumbled 3.4%.

Other steelmaking ingredients were also under pressure, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 down 1.1% and coke DCJcv1 shedding 2.5%.

Rising steel scrap arrivals also squeezed iron ore demand, while portside iron ore inventories in China at a three-month peak added pressure on prices, Huatai analysts said.

Overall sentiment has also been weak amid COVID restrictions, mandated steel output limits, the property sector's downturn and tensions over the Taiwan Strait, they said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

