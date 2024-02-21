Dalian iron ore dips further on lingering China demand concerns

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures declined for a third straight session on Wednesday due to lingering concerns over near-term demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1.45% lower at 916.5 yuan ($127.64) per metric ton, following a drop of more than 5% the day before.

It regained some ground after touching a low of 893.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session, the lowest level since Nov. 1, 2023.

Pressuring prices of the key steelmaking ingredient is growing supply at a time when a recovery in demand has been slower than expected after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday break, said analysts.

"Supply from major producers Brazil and Australia so far has hovered at a relatively high level compared to past years; the weather so far this year in major production hubs is better than the past five-year average," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS.

"Weak profitability at many steel mills has limited an increase in ore demand in the near term."

Stocks of the five major finished steel products held by traders in 132 cities nationwide had risen to a near 11-month high in the week ended Feb. 17, jumping 15.6% week-on-week, Mysteel's latest survey found.

The benchmark March iron ore SZZFH4 on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 1.13% higher at $122.20 a ton, as of 0355 GMT, with market sentiment boosted by a price rally in coal markets.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE surged amid supply concerns, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 climbing 7.44% and 5.49%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up amid higher raw materials prices.

Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.90%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 advanced 0.54%, wire rod SWRcv1 rose 1.48%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 was little changed.

($1 = 7.1805 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((cassandra.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

